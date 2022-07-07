Mountain dog guides trekkers through journey, poses with them in this cute video

Whenever we undertake a journey in life, it is best to have somebody to guide us along the way. It makes one feel less alone and helps as the person guiding us has more experience than somebody who has just set out on the journey. But what if this knowledgeable guide is none other than an adorable dog? That is exactly what has been shown in this Instagram video that has lately been going all kinds of viral for all the right reasons. It shows a cute mountain dog who takes it upon itself to guide some people who were going on a trek to the mountains where it lives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video has been shared on Instagram with a detailed caption that encapsulates what the people on the trek felt. “Have you ever been guided by a mountain dog? Found this cutie in Dharamshala and I think we’ve left a piece of our heart there,” it reads. The video has been shared on the Instagram page named Breathtaking Postcards. The page has over 62,000 followers on it as of now and the numbers only keep going up.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 18, the video has gotten more than five lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram narrates, "Reminds me of my Rambo who passed away 22 years back. As a kid, I loved him and miss him." "Mountain dogs love to guide people, it's in their genetics. I have been accompanied by doggu in a trek to the last, then he left and went down to help other trekkers," another user adds. The third reply says, "We lost track while trekking Bijli Mahadev at midnight, so two dogs guided us toward our bikes."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON