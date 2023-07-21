Mouse fights cat chasing it, scares kitty away

The cat and mouse game is as old as time. Usually the cats are the ones that are seen chasing the mice away in this quintessential rivalry. In a turn of events, however, a video captures a very different incident. It shows a mouse scaring away a cat chasing it.

What does the video of the cat and mouse show?

The image shows an interesting interaction between a cat and a mouse. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on Twitter with a caption that reads, “No matter how small you are… always fight back!” The video opens to show an empty street with just a cat and a mouse. The kitty is seen chasing around the tiny one. This goes on for the first few seconds. However, soon the mouse stops and fights back, resulting in scaring away the cat.

Take a look at the interesting video of the cat and mouse:

The video was posted on July 19. Since being shared, the video has expectedly gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

What did Twitter users say about the video of a mouse chasing a cat?

“Cat was like ‘WTH just happened’,” posted a Twitter user. “The cat was a bit shocked and the mouse began to fight back,” commented another. “Never give up,” added a third. “That cat at the end was so confused,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video of a mouse scaring a cat?

