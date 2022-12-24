Mr Beast reveals first thing he'd do as new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk approves

Elon Musk recently generated a lot of interest on Twitter after he shared a post where he asked people if he should step down as the CEO of Twitter. Up to 10 million, or 57% of voters, supported Musk's removal from the CEO. Soon after this, Jimmy' MrBeast' Donaldson asked Musk if he could be the new CEO of Twitter, and Musk said that 'it is not out of the question.'

Now since there could be a possibility of Mr Beast becoming the new CEO of Twitter, he has tweeted a 'first order of business.' In the tweet, he wrote, "My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms."

Take a look at his tweet here:

This tweet was shared just one day back, and since being shared, it has been viewed 33 million times and has many likes and comments that only seem to be increasing.

Even Elon Musk replied to the tweet and wrote, "Couldn't agree more." Another Twitter user said, "Sometimes the most powerful ideas are the most straightforward ones. Provide a free market platform for individuals to create works of value and then let them keep the fruits of their labor. The people will do the rest. " A third person added, "That would be huge. I dunno how you'll have time, but I think you'd make great changes to Twitter and turn it into an entertainment giant. "

