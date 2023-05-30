MS Dhoni out on first ball in CSK vs GT IPL final, Twitter reacts

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was dismissed on the first ball by Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans. The batter stepped into the field after the dismissal of Ambati Rayudu who was dismissed by the same bowler. Dhoni’s fans looked in disbelief as the player was sent back to the pavilion moments after he stepped onto the ground. Expectedly, many took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

MS Dhoni walking out of ground after being dismissed on first ball. (Screengrab)

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT (Screengrab)

MS Dhoni CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023. (Screengrab)

MS Dhoni IPL 2023 final. (Sceengrab)

MS Dhoni led CSK is facing GT today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match was delayed due to heavy downpour in the area. Tension is running high among fans, as the match is nearing its end. The end of this match will mark the end of the 16th chapter of the Indian Premier league.