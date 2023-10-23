MS Dhoni’s 2011 World Cup winning six eternalised at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium

In 2011, MS Dhoni hit the winning runs at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, bringing the World Cup home after a wait of 28 years. The spot where the ball rested when Dhoni struck six off former Sri Lankan bowler Nuwan Kulasekara has been given a special touch for fans. The official X handle of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) shared a picture of the memorial named ‘World Cup 2011 Victory Memorial stand’. The ball landed near the seats J 282-286 in the fifth row of the pavilion. (X/@MumbaiCricAssoc)

“The two seats where MS Dhoni’s 2011 ODI World Cup winning six landed at the Wankhede Stadium will forever be symbolic to every cricket fan,” wrote the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) while sharing a picture on X. The seats bearing the numbers J 282-286, nestled in the fifth row of the pavilion, are now adorned with two replicas of World Cup trophies. It even has a photograph of Team India posing with the 2011 trophy.

The picture was shared on October 20 on X. It has since accumulated close to 16,000 views and a flurry of likes. Many even dropped comments on the post. An individual expressed, “That’s brilliant.” “Wow,” posted another.

Earlier, in September this year, the Mumbai Cricket Association announced that it would auction these seats, and the funds would be used to sponsor the emerging players. While tweeting a picture of Dhoni, the association wrote, “Dhoni finishes off in style. To eternalise the glory of this moment, the two seats where the ball landed at the Wankhede Stadium after MS Dhoni struck the ICC World Cup 2011 winning six will be auctioned by the MCA. The funds collected from this auction will be utilised to provide scholarships to emerging players.”

