MS Dhoni sports new hairstyle, fans love his ‘vintage look’

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share a few pictures that have set the Internet on fire. Why? In his latest style, the ace cricketer is seen with long hair and streaks. From saying that his new look is fire to reminiscing about his long hairstyle from when he first debuted, people posted varied comments on X.

The image shows MS Dhoni in a new look. (Instagram/@aalimhakim)

Hakim also shared a descriptive post along with the pictures. “Yessss!!! It’s our Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” he wrote. In the next few lines, he added how he will always be “grateful” that he gets to show his craft by styling the cricketer’s hair.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I’m always grateful that I get this honour to show my craft by styling his hair,” he added. The stylist also shared the incident that inspired him to come up with this particular hairstyle for Dhoni.

“We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short. That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of him which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long. We both promised each other that he would not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we would cut and style it,” he further shared.

Expectedly, fans couldn’t keep their calm and flooded X with numerous shares. However, before knowing how netizens reacted, take a look at the images of MS Dhoni sporting the new look.

How did fans react to MS Dhoni's new look?

“MS Dhoni in new look is love,” posted an X user while sharing a picture from the series that Hakim posted. Several others shared the same photos and expressed their opinions about Dhoni’s new look. Just like this individual who commented, “MS Dhoni looks dashing in this vintage look.” A few others echoed the same sentiments.

“He is definitely raising the bar,” added a third. “Captain Cool’s new hairstyle is hot,” joined a fourth. “MS Dhoni back in his vintage long hair look. Thalapathy gives us nostalgia in those long hairs. We wish we could see that vintage early Dhoni back and make more historical moments in the next IPL season,” wrote a fifth.

