MS Dhoni stops to meet a young fan, signs the boy's cap in a sweet gesture. Watch viral video

Numerous individuals wish to meet or even catch a glimpse of their favourite cricket players. In order to do that, many people attend matches, talks, or appearances by their idols. Recently, a young fan of MS Dhoni had the chance to meet him. The short video shows how Dhoni noticed the child and stopped for him to sign his cap. After the clip was posted, it went viral and won the hearts of many on social media. Snapshot of MS Dhoni signing the cap for the boy. (Instagram/@theprincesoni23)

"A dream come true," wrote the Instagram handle Prince Soni as he shared the video.The video begins by depicting a young boy who is brimming with excitement and anticipation as he eagerly waits for Dhoni. As Dhoni and his team make their way towards the boy, he catches Dhoni's attention with his cap. In a touching moment, Dhoni stops in his tracks and approaches the young fan. Taking the cap from the boy, he proceeds to sign it. The little boy's face lights up with pure joy and happiness as he receives back his cap, now adorned with the signature of his favourite cricket player. (Also Read: 'We want MS Dhoni on the field': Fleming opens up on CSK star's 'risky' workload, claims 'we don't want to lose him')

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Watch the video here:

This post was shared one day ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than eight lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has over 62,000 likes. Many people reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Earlier, during a match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, a fan ran onto the field, violating the security breach to meet Dhoni. This happened when the replays were being viewed on the screen. Though Dhoni first tried to move away from the fan, he ultimately gave in. A viral video shows the fan bowing and touching Dhoni's feet. Later, the cricketer hugged him before he was taken away from the field.

`