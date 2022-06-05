Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai artist draws mural of Sidhu Moose Wala to pay tribute to the late singer

The Mumbai-based artist painted a mural of Sidhu Moose Wala to pay tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper. 
The Mumbai-based artist painted a mural of late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala to pay tribute to him. (neerajsinghart/Instagram )
Published on Jun 05, 2022 05:51 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, a graffiti artist from Mumbai created the Punjabi singer’s portrait on a wall in his neighbourhood Mulund. Neeraj Singh, 28, a Mumbai-based artist is a self-confessed fan of Sidhu Moose Wala since his breakthrough with the song ‘So High’ in 2018. After he learnt of the singer’s demise, he was shocked and wanted to pay tribute to him.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he shared that he didn’t understand Punjabi but loved his music and songs. “I have been a fan of Sidhu Moose Wala since his first song and have been learning Punjabi through his songs. I also loved his collaboration with my favourite rapper Divine. I was really shocked when I heard about his death and wanted to pay tribute to him. I was also urged by the youngsters in my colony to paint his portrait as he had a huge fan following here,” he said.

Neeraj Singh chose a 12-foot wall in his neighbourhood Mulund in Mumbai to paint a portrait of Sidhu Moose Wala. He shared how he had to paint a base colour on the wall on the first day before painting the portrait. It took him eight to nine hours to paint the portrait.

“As soon as I finished the portrait, there were 15-20 youngsters who were clicking photos with the mural and also making videos,” he shared.

He posted a video of himself drawing the portrait on his Instagram account 20 hours ago. The video has got more than 2.16 lakh views so far. “Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala,” he wrote as caption to the video.

Watch the video below:

“Amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “Legend,” wrote another. “Mind blowing,” said a third.

What do you think about this artist’s heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala?

 

