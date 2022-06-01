Mumbai Indians’ witty reply to Rohit Sharma’s back to school post sparks chatter

Rohit Sharma is a regular user of Instagram. His page is filled with different types of posts that never fail to create a chatter. While some of his posts give a glimpse of his cricket career, others give a peek into his personal life. Just like his recent post where he shared a picture. The caption of the picture details that it was taken in the school where he used to study. The post has now prompted comments from many, including one from IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Back to school,” the ace cricketer wrote while sharing the picture. The image shows him sitting on a desk in a classroom.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, it has quickly gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2. lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received a like from Shikhar Dhawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many, while reacting to the photo, shared heart emoticons and some used the fire emoji. Amid the comments, a reply by Mumbai Indians has also created a buzz. “As a teacher or a student?” they asked. There were several people who replied to this particular response.

Just like this individual who wrote, “As a principal. ” Another person shared, “As sports mentor. ” Then there is this individual who posted, “As a leader. ”

What are your thoughts on the photo?