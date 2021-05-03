Mumbai man arranges food for 200 home isolated COVID patients

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to make life difficult for people in the country, many Good Samaritans are going the extra mile to help those in need.

Rajiv Singal, a Mumbai-based businessman, is providing food to the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in home isolation.

Singal is providing food twice a day to 200 home isolated COVID-19 patients.

The inspiration came to him after he missed home-cooked food while he was home-quarantined after testing positive last year.

"My whole family was hospitalised due to COVID last year. After being discharged we were home-quarantined. Our neighbour helped us with food but we did not get that taste and hygiene. So we decided to do help people who face such issues," Singal told ANI.

Singal has hired Asha's Kitchen, a home-cooked food delivery service, for making food. It the same food delivery service that he had hired when he was in quarantine and was missing home-cooked food.

"While my family and I were quarantined, we started ordering food from Asha's Kitchen. We were satisfied with its taste, hygiene, and service provided by them. This is why I choose it for helping others," he said.

The food is provided in an air-tight jar and is customised as per the demand of the patients registered with them, Singal further said.

"We circulated the message through the social media. The home quarantined COVID patients contact me with their details. The people registered with us will be proved a two-time meal 14 days. If they want to extend the service, they can give us prior notice," Singal added.

The owner of Asha's Kitchen Asha Bhartiya, along with her husband, family members and few other cooks make food for the COVID patients. They get up as early as 4 am and work till late at night.

"There is no difference between the food provided to people who are healthy and order food and the COVID patients," Bhartiya said.

She added that her team is ready to help and serve the people.