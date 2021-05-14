Home / Trending / Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
The man shared pictures of his placed order on Amazon and the Redmi phone he received.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Pictures shared by Mumbai resident Lokesh Daga on Twitter.

It’s not uncommon for people to receive an entirely different product from the one they ordered online. In fact, stories of people receiving random objects instead of electronics are viral online. Mumbai resident Lokesh Daga faced a similar issue. However, in stead of the daily use item he ordered, he claims he received a phone instead.

Daga, in his tweet mentioned that he placed an order for Colgate mouthwash on Amazon. However, what he received is a Redmi Note 10. His tweet about the incident has since caught tweeple’s attention.

“Hello @amazonIN, ordered a Colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request for return via the app,” he tweeted along with pictures of his placed order and the phone he received.

In another tweet, he also mentioned confusion regarding the invoice. Take a look at his posts below:

The tweets, since being posted on May 13, have collected varied reactions.

“Keep the Redmi phone and order the mouthwash from the local kirana bro,” tweeted a Twitter user. “Appreciate your ethics dude,” posted another.

