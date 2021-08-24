Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Police band performs James Bond theme, garners praise. Watch

“Wow. It was great. The police band was really excellent. Got to know the other side of the police,” commented a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The image shows the Mumbai Police band playing the James Bond theme.(YouTube/@Mumbai Police)

Mumbai Police is known for their witty posts that focus on the important issues of the society. Now, the department has come up with a wonderful performance featuring the department band. Shared on Twitter and YouTube, the video is a must watch.

“Mumbai Police's Band! Presenting to you, ‘Khaki Studio’ - A Tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’ arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording shows the band playing the theme with instruments like the clarinet, trumpet, trombone and others.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 23, the clip was viewed over 2,800 times. People loved the performance and couldn’t stop praising the band. Many appreciated the composition of the band.

“Hats off Mumbai Police,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow. It was great. The police band was really excellent. Got to know the other side of the police,” commented another. “This is really nice,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

