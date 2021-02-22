Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message

Mumbai Police has once again found an interesting way to share an important message. The social media pages of the police department are known and praised for their posts that impart pertinent safety guidelines whether it’s about cyber security, road safety or Covid-19 related guidelines. Their recent share is no different.

In a post shared yesterday, Mumbai Police picked a scene from the 1990 film Agneepath, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rohini Hattangadi and Neelam Kothari, to share a message about washing one's hands.

“Kya aapne kabhi jaanane ki koshish ki, ki Ma ko kya pasand hai?,” Mumbai Police shared in their post along with a clip of the scene. Take a look at the entire post below:

Since being shared, the post has collected a ton of reactions from netizens. The share has received over 5,800 likes and several comments from people, many of whom have used fire, clapping hands and laughing emojis to share their reactions.

“Yes, mom is always right,” posted an individual. “Soooo creative… super really,” added another. “Meme + message,” commented a third. “2 message - hath dho le crime se bhi and corona se bhi,” shared a fourth. “Creating awareness one post at a time,” shared a fifth.

What do you think about this share by Mumbai Police?