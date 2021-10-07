Mumbai Police posts about a word that ‘sounds even better when practiced’

Mumbai Police regularly posts different awareness posts with a touch of creativity that leave people in awe. Their recent share is no different and it talks about a very important aspect of human life. It talks about respect.

“Find out what it means - when you practice it!” the department wrote while sharing a short video. The text showcased on the video reads, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Words that sounds even better when practiced.” What makes the post even more incredible is a line form the song that Mumbai Police added in their video. It is from the song Respect by Aretha Franklin.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 29,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. The video also prompted many to post fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video by Mumbai Police?

