Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police posts about a word that ‘sounds even better when practiced’
trending

Mumbai Police posts about a word that ‘sounds even better when practiced’

“Find out what it means - when you practice it!” Mumbai Police wrote while sharing a short video
Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:04 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Mumbai Police regularly posts different awareness posts with a touch of creativity that leave people in awe. Their recent share is no different and it talks about a very important aspect of human life. It talks about respect.

“Find out what it means - when you practice it!” the department wrote while sharing a short video. The text showcased on the video reads, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Words that sounds even better when practiced.” What makes the post even more incredible is a line form the song that Mumbai Police added in their video. It is from the song Respect by Aretha Franklin.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 29,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. The video also prompted many to post fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video by Mumbai Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manish Sisodia tweets about ‘new little friend’ who knows 3 different languages

Artist draws 76 tattoos to create amazing stop-motion animation on real skin

This video of a bird scaring a cat away will surprise you and make you laugh

This 9-YO is all set to run from Kanniyakumari to Chennai for sustainability
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP