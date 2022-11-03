Mumbai Police reacts to comedian's seat belt post, says ‘safety is never a joke!’

Mumbai Police recently introduced a new seat belt rule which mandates all the passengers in a car to put the strap on from November 1. However, they postponed the rule's implementation for the next ten days to raise awareness among the masses. And the police department is actively doing so through their social media handles and was quick enough to remind stand-up comedian Atul Khatri that 'safety is never a joke' after he made fun of the new traffic rule. Khatri recently tweeted a photograph that captures a man wearing a yellow coloured t-shirt with a seat belt printed on it. He even wrote, "Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt."

Khatri's tweet didn't go down well with Mumbai Police. They tweeted, "We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans. Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well." Mumbai Police also added the hashtag #WearYourSeatbelts with the tweet.

Here's what Mumbai Police wrote in their Twitter post:

This tweet was shared a day ago and has since accumulated more than 14,700 likes and thousands of retweets. The share even prompted many to post their reactions.

Atul Khatri replied to Mumbai Police's tweet and wrote, "Hahaha. Noted sir." An individual commented, "Well said. OP is sending out wrong message under the guise of comedy. " "Perfect response by the @MumbaiPolice. Safety is no laughing matter," posted another. "In this case, you meed to pay for Tshirt and then challan too. Loss of life is added advantage. So wear a seat belt..," shared a third.

