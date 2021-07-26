Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ‘ricks’ and wearing masks is a hit on Twitter
trending

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ‘ricks’ and wearing masks is a hit on Twitter

Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' purpose!” reads the caption by Mumbai Police.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The image shows a message written behind an auto shared by Mumbai Police.(Twitter/@mumbaipolice)

Throughout the pandemic situation, different police department around the country have taken to social media platforms to share advisory posts with a tinge of hilarity about following rules, wearing masks and so on. Among them, Mumbai Police has again grabbed the attention of netizens with their innovative post on wearing masks. Shared on Twitter and Instagram, the post has garnered much appreciation.

The tweet consists of four pictures, all showing messages written on the back of an auto rickshaw. From using lines from Bollywood songs to hilarious puns, the messages are informative as well.” Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' purpose!” reads the caption. The post is complete with two hashtags #AutoMeThikSafety #TakingOnCorona.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 25, the post has garnered several likes and reactions from netizens. While some lauded the department’s creative approach to spread awareness about wearing masks, others shared laughing out loud emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

“Very creative ideas for awareness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Haha! Ricks,” commented another.

Did the post impress you too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police
TRENDING NEWS

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP