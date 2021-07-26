Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ‘ricks’ and wearing masks is a hit on Twitter

Throughout the pandemic situation, different police department around the country have taken to social media platforms to share advisory posts with a tinge of hilarity about following rules, wearing masks and so on. Among them, Mumbai Police has again grabbed the attention of netizens with their innovative post on wearing masks. Shared on Twitter and Instagram, the post has garnered much appreciation.

The tweet consists of four pictures, all showing messages written on the back of an auto rickshaw. From using lines from Bollywood songs to hilarious puns, the messages are informative as well.” Don't 'ricks' your safety: PSA's for a 'hire' purpose!” reads the caption. The post is complete with two hashtags #AutoMeThikSafety #TakingOnCorona.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 25, the post has garnered several likes and reactions from netizens. While some lauded the department’s creative approach to spread awareness about wearing masks, others shared laughing out loud emojis to show their appreciation for the post.

“Very creative ideas for awareness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Haha! Ricks,” commented another.

Did the post impress you too?

