Mumbai Police’s advisory post on wearing double masks has a Sholay twist

Mumbai Police’s creative social media posts addressing various matters are quite popular among netizens. Their recent share about the necessity to wear double masks is a perfect addition to those posts. Along with an important message, the post also gives a tinge of amusement while taking a cue from the popular movie Sholay. The share has garnered much praise from netizens.

“Kitne Mask Safe Hai? Poore 2 Sarkar!” reads the caption. The post shows a picture of Jai and Veeru played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively with the text, “Fashion trend: Denim on denim”. The other picture shows a person wearing two masks with the text, “Safety trend: Mask on mask” written above.

Shared on May 5, the post has garnered over 480 likes and tons of comments. While many lauded the post and considered it an important step to spread awareness about safety from Covid, others found the reference to the movie Sholay quite amusing.

The department also shared a humorous follow up comment to their share.

