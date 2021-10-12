Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Police’s drug-related post earns praise. Seen video yet?

“Whoa,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to Mumbai Police's drug-related post.
The image is taken from Mumbai Police's drug-related video.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:28 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

From spreading awareness about different rules and regulations to putting out warnings about the implications of flouting the law, Mumbai Police often takes to Instagram to reach out to people. And judging by the well-crafted posts they often share, it won’t be wrong to say that they are winning the social media game. There latest post is yet another example of the same. It is a drug-related post with a punny twist.

“For a blockbuster life, don't let the villain adversely dictate the hero and heroine’s screenplay,” they wrote while sharing a short video.

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police:

The post has been shared a little over three hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more nearly 14,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also garnered tons of comments.

RELATED STORIES

“Whoa,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice,” posted another. “Creativity level high. Say no to drugs,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

