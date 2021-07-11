Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Mumbai Police's post has prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police should get an A+ for creativity and the various posts they regular share on their social media platforms prove that perfectly. From talking about cyber fraud to spreading awareness regarding the ongoing pandemic, they often share quirky and interesting posts to convey their message. Their latest mask-related advisory is no different. And, there is a possibility that the share will make you giggle.

“'Walk away from the talk', stay safe in this pandemic!” Mumbai Police wrote and shared a short video.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some six hours ago, the video has gathered more than 37,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People have also shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“Admin game strong,” wrote an Instagram user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Mumbai police at its best,” shared another. “Haha, nice one,” posted a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

mumbai police instagram

