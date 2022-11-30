Mumbai Police shares fun reel to warn people against the danger of sharing OTP

The official police authorities have repeatedly made people aware of the dangers of sharing OTP with strangers. Some police departments may share helpful PSA's while some may take over social media trends and make people aware in a witty way. Recently, the Instagram page of Mumbai Police hopped on a popular Instagram trend and shared a reel about scammers.

In the short video shared on the official Instagram page, two people are standing in front of each other. On one of the persons, the video shows the text, "Scammers asking you for OTP. " On another person, it reads, "You giving scammers your OTP."

In the post, the Mumbai Police wrote, "This is not a 'dilemma' to be pondered upon! Our Police personnel don't approve of either.

Don't share your personal or banking information with anyone.

Be alert. "

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared an hour back. Since being shared, it has been liked 5000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments added, "Love the way you guys convey your message with epic ideas and memes. " A second user said, "Simply admire your social media game!" A third person added, "Great to see meme spirit, sir."

