trending

Mumbai Police shares glimpse of agile police squad dog, impresses netizens. Watch

The video, featuring the super detection dog Jordan, has left many impressed and may make your jaw drop too.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The image shows Jordan the police dog.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

On the occasion of International Dog Day on August 26, Mumbai Police had shared an amazing clip of a member of their K9 squad on Twitter and Instagram. The video, featuring the super detection dog Jordan, has left many impressed and may make your jaw drop too.

“'Air' Jordan. Defying the rules of gravity is always 'Paw'sible for our K9 unit's Super Detection Dog Jordan,” reads the caption. The video shows Jordan jumping quite high from the ground while showing its skills. The post is concluded with the name of the videographer Pravin Talan.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 12,00 views and many reactions. Netizens were amazed the video of the agile dog and showered love for it in the comments.

“Awesome!” wrote an Instagram user. “That tail just worked like a propeller,” commented another. “Amazing! Such a good boy,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

