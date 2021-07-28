Mumbai Police shares images that make them ‘uncomfortable’

If you’re a follower of Mumbai Police’s social media handles, there is a possibility you’ll agree to the statement that they should get an A+ for the creativity they showcase in various posts. The department regularly shares different kinds of quirky and interesting posts to convey their message or spread awareness about various issues. Their recent post containing images that make them ‘uncomfortable’ is no different. Chances are, it’ll make you appreciate their creativity even more.

Taking to Instagram, the department shared four pictures. “Images that make us uncomfortable: a four part series,” they wrote alongside. From how not to wear a mask to how not to break traffic rules, the pictures highlight different issues.

Take a look at the post by Mumbai Police:

Since being shared some 22 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated appreciative comments from people.

“The last one wasn't expected,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai police is creating useful awareness post. Thank you so much Mumbai police,” shared another. “Very good,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?