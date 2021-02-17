Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens

The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to showcasing different cuisines all over India. However, from unique recipes to unusual ways of serving dishes, talented street vendors of the country surely take the cake. Now, a dosa vendor from Mumbai has grabbed the attention of netizens with his quirky serving skills of this popular south Indian snack and it may leave you craving for some of it too.

The video features a street vendor of the Shree Balaji Dosa shop at Mangaldas Market in Mumbai. Shared on Facebook by Street Food Recipes, the recording shows the man making the dosa from scratch and then serving it in an unique way.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on February 12, the video has garnered over 1.5 million reactions and more than 29,000 comments. People couldn’t stop lauding the dosa making skills of the man. Many expressed how the video made them hungry and crave for some dosa as well.

“Something different,” commented a Facebook user. “This is making me hungry,” wrote another. “Will definitely try this out,” said a third.

Would you try out this unusual way of serving dosa?

