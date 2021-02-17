Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens
The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to showcasing different cuisines all over India. However, from unique recipes to unusual ways of serving dishes, talented street vendors of the country surely take the cake. Now, a dosa vendor from Mumbai has grabbed the attention of netizens with his quirky serving skills of this popular south Indian snack and it may leave you craving for some of it too.
The video features a street vendor of the Shree Balaji Dosa shop at Mangaldas Market in Mumbai. Shared on Facebook by Street Food Recipes, the recording shows the man making the dosa from scratch and then serving it in an unique way.
Take a look at the video:
Shared on February 12, the video has garnered over 1.5 million reactions and more than 29,000 comments. People couldn’t stop lauding the dosa making skills of the man. Many expressed how the video made them hungry and crave for some dosa as well.
“Something different,” commented a Facebook user. “This is making me hungry,” wrote another. “Will definitely try this out,” said a third.
Would you try out this unusual way of serving dosa?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US firm takes 3D printing to the next level, prints a demo house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There are 4 people in this image. Can you spot all at first glance?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, 53, rappels down blindfolded from 155 feet rock in Tamil Nadu. Bags record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Queen’s Gambit sparks sales for Spanish chess board maker. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid sings Let It Go with uncle, video of their sweet performance wins hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter’s tennis lesson with her coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda chips in to the 'pawri' with glimpses from Inspector Avinash sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox