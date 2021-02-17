IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens
The video features a street vendor of the Shree Balaji Dosa shop at Mangaldas Market in Mumbai.(Facebook/@Street Food Recipes)
The video features a street vendor of the Shree Balaji Dosa shop at Mangaldas Market in Mumbai.(Facebook/@Street Food Recipes)
trending

Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens

A dosa vendor from Mumbai has grabbed the attention of netizens with his quirky serving skills
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:33 PM IST

The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to showcasing different cuisines all over India. However, from unique recipes to unusual ways of serving dishes, talented street vendors of the country surely take the cake. Now, a dosa vendor from Mumbai has grabbed the attention of netizens with his quirky serving skills of this popular south Indian snack and it may leave you craving for some of it too.

The video features a street vendor of the Shree Balaji Dosa shop at Mangaldas Market in Mumbai. Shared on Facebook by Street Food Recipes, the recording shows the man making the dosa from scratch and then serving it in an unique way.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on February 12, the video has garnered over 1.5 million reactions and more than 29,000 comments. People couldn’t stop lauding the dosa making skills of the man. Many expressed how the video made them hungry and crave for some dosa as well.

“Something different,” commented a Facebook user. “This is making me hungry,” wrote another. “Will definitely try this out,” said a third.

Would you try out this unusual way of serving dosa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dosa mumbai
Close
The image shows the man playing the violin.(Instagram/@skxnda)
The image shows the man playing the violin.(Instagram/@skxnda)
trending

Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The video featuring Skanda while playing a violin may leave you amazed and playing it on loop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The caption Anand Mahindra shared explains more about the vehicle and his concerns regarding the title of ‘jugaad champions ’ bestowed upon Indians(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
The caption Anand Mahindra shared explains more about the vehicle and his concerns regarding the title of ‘jugaad champions ’ bestowed upon Indians(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared an image which shows a man riding a modified motorbike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a 4-year-old Bornean orangutan named Redd.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows a 4-year-old Bornean orangutan named Redd.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Smithsonian's National Zoo took to their official Instagram profile to share the delightful video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by Randall Irmis shows a Plateosaurus model at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany.(AP)
This photo provided by Randall Irmis shows a Plateosaurus model at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, Germany.(AP)
trending

Study shows some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:59 PM IST
A new way of calculating the dates of dinosaur fossils found in Greenland shows that the plant eaters came millions of years after their meat-eating cousins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Prakash Varrier's video has now won people over.(Instagram/@priya.p.varrie)
Priya Prakash Varrier's video has now won people over.(Instagram/@priya.p.varrie)
trending

Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:20 PM IST
It is Priya Prakash Varrier’s expressions in the video which has won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The outside of a proof of concept 3D printed house is pictured in Long Island,(REUTERS)
The outside of a proof of concept 3D printed house is pictured in Long Island,(REUTERS)
trending

US firm takes 3D printing to the next level, prints a demo house

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The demo house was built by construction firm SQ4D, to show the public and industry what was possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows influencer Dananeer whose Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral.(Instagram/@Dananeerr)
The image shows influencer Dananeer whose Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral.(Instagram/@Dananeerr)
trending

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The video shows Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer singing Tera Mera Rishta by Mustafa Zahid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The picture has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Reddit/@BalrogBunghole)
The picture has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Reddit/@BalrogBunghole)
trending

There are 4 people in this image. Can you spot all at first glance?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
“Yea that took me way too long. I was convinced it was one of those 360 degree camera glitches!” wrote a Redditor while commenting about the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani addresses during the inauguration of the Jute Seeds Distribution Program and Jute Farmers Awareness Workshop on Jute ICARE Initiative, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani addresses during the inauguration of the Jute Seeds Distribution Program and Jute Farmers Awareness Workshop on Jute ICARE Initiative, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
trending

‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Smriti Irani's #Wednesdaywisdom post has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Shankar Mahadevan with his younger son Shivam Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)
The image shows Shankar Mahadevan with his younger son Shivam Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)
trending

Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The video opens to show the duo sitting side by side with a harmonium kept in front of Shankar Mahadevan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SV Ramana, who works at a bank, has been receiving training in rappeling for several years.
SV Ramana, who works at a bank, has been receiving training in rappeling for several years.
trending

Man, 53, rappels down blindfolded from 155 feet rock in Tamil Nadu. Bags record

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:47 AM IST
53-year-old SV Ramana entered Unico Book of World Records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Ferrer moves a chess pawn on a chessboard at the Rechapados Ferrer factory.(REUTERS)
David Ferrer moves a chess pawn on a chessboard at the Rechapados Ferrer factory.(REUTERS)
trending

The Queen’s Gambit sparks sales for Spanish chess board maker. Here’s why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The Queen’s Gambit, based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, debuted in October 2020 and fast became a hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby Marleigh singing with her uncle Chris .(Instagram/@theyeetbaby)
The image shows baby Marleigh singing with her uncle Chris .(Instagram/@theyeetbaby)
trending

Kid sings Let It Go with uncle, video of their sweet performance wins hearts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST
"Cannot. Handle. The. Cuteness," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
trending

Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter’s tennis lesson with her coach

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:46 AM IST
The adorable clip featuring Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. may make you cheer for the little one too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 'Sarbjit' actor shared a clip with the hashtag on Instagram and wrote, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife".(Instagram/@randeephooda)
The 'Sarbjit' actor shared a clip with the hashtag on Instagram and wrote, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife".(Instagram/@randeephooda)
trending

Randeep Hooda chips in to the 'pawri' with glimpses from Inspector Avinash sets

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:14 AM IST
In the short video, Hooda is seen shooting on the sets of his upcoming debut web series titled 'Inspector Avinash'
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP