Mumbai woman books Rapido Pink, says it was one of her ‘safest and smoothest’ rides. Watch

A Mumbai woman’s experience after booking a Rapido Pink ride has gone viral on social media after she described it as one of her “safest and smoothest” rides in a while. The video, shared by Mumbai-based content creator Ruchika Rajput, has garnered over 3 million views in a day.

The woman documented her journey with the female Rapido captain. (Instagram/@itsok_ruchika)

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In the video, Ruchika can be seen standing on a busy Mumbai street while waiting for her Rapido ride. She appears excited after discovering that her ride would be driven by a female captain. “I am super excited,” Ruchika says in the video as she waits for the ride to arrive.

She then documents her journey with the female Rapido captain. After reaching her destination, Ruchika shared her experience, calling it one of her “safest and smoothest” Rapido rides in a while.

The content creator also said that she hoped seeing more women working as bike taxi drivers would encourage other women to consider similar opportunities. She ended the video by thanking the female Rapido captain.

Watch the video below:

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The video quickly attracted attention online, with users sharing their reactions to Ruchika’s experience. Rapido also responded to the post, thanking her for the support.

“Hi, thank you so much for the love and support! We’re delighted to know that you’re enjoying Rapido. Your kind words truly mean a lot to us and motivate us to keep creating better experiences for our customers,” the company wrote.

Several users welcomed the initiative, with one commenting, “We need more such services.”

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“Wholesome experience!!!” another user wrote.

“It is the best thing to ever happen, no feeling of being unsafe, they are such good riders they ride so smooth and they are so sweet too,” a third user commented.

“Appreciate the efforts of @rapidoapp to travel safer for women and giving such opportunities to women,” wrote one user.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie, working as Rapido driver on weekend, assaulted by customer)

What is Rapido Pink?

Rapido Pink, also known as Pink Rapido, is a dedicated, women-only ride-hailing and employment initiative by Rapido that connects female passengers exclusively with female bike captains. It provides a safe, comfortable, and reliable two-wheeler commuting option for women.

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