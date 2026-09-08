Mumbai woman says working from office does not mean higher productivity: ‘Office is way slower than WFH’

The debate over working from home versus going to the office continues to divide employees, with productivity often at the centre of the conversation. Now, a Mumbai woman has shared her take on the discussion, arguing that being physically present in an office does not necessarily mean employees will get more work done.

A Mumbai woman shared why she found working from home more productive than going to the office. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Delhi woman says WFH has ‘killed’ her social life: ‘Nobody talks about what you quietly lose’)

In a video shared on Instagram, Taashi Thukral offered what she described as her “corporate hot take”, saying she finds working from home faster and more productive than working from an office.

‘Working from office is way slower’

Sharing her perspective in the video, Thukral said, "My corporate hot take is that I don't think that working from office has anything to do with how productive of a day you're having or how much work you get done. If anything, I think working from office is way slower than actually working from home. And yeah, I said what I said."

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{{^usCountry}} Her remarks reflect an ongoing conversation among professionals about whether productivity should be measured by time spent at a workplace or by the actual work completed during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her remarks reflect an ongoing conversation among professionals about whether productivity should be measured by time spent at a workplace or by the actual work completed during the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Thukral further explained her position in the caption accompanying the video, stressing that her views were based on her personal experience of working in marketing.

"Sorry, but we’re in 2026, and as long as I get the work done, I don’t think it should matter where I do it from. PS: I work in marketing. My POVs are from my personal experience, so live and let live," the caption reads.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post received reactions from users who largely appeared to relate to her opinion about remote work and productivity.

One user wrote, “WFH is definitely more productive for me.” Another pointed to interruptions at workplaces, saying, “Office distractions are seriously underrated.” A third person highlighted the time saved by avoiding the daily commute and commented, “WFH saves so much time and energy.” Echoing the sentiment, another simply wrote, “This is very true.”

(Also read: Delhi woman calls out companies for monitoring employees ‘every minute’: ‘It hurts productivity’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)