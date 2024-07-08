Mumbai’s monsoon woes: Flooded streets, traffic chaos captured in viral posts on X

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging and extensive traffic congestion in various areas. The local train services were disrupted due to the downpour. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to encounter moderate to heavy rainfall throughout today, July 8, with a possibility of thunderstorms at night. During Heavy rains water logging at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)

Amidst a heavy downpour in the city, many individuals turned to social media to post images, videos, and their thoughts on the Mumbai rains. They have been sharing striking visuals of flooded streets and the consequential disruption of daily life due to traffic. (Also Read: Heavy rains disrupt services on CR, several long-distance services rescheduled, diverted)

Take a look at the posts here:

Due to thunderstorms and rain, a tree fell on the tracks on Sunday, suspending local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations. Additionally, on Sunday, a tree fell on the rails, obstructing the Vashind station and causing the soil to crack on the lines between Atgaon and Thansit stations. This caused disruptions to train services on the extremely busy tracks. Train service on these routes is anticipated to resume on Monday.

Maharashtra's heavy rains affected the Central Railway's suburban services, causing waterlogging on stations and tracks.

CRPO said in a statement, "Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks, so trains were stopped for nearly one hour. Now. Now that the water has receded a bit, trains are restarting, but services are still affected."

According to weather officials, Mumbai saw 300 mm of rain in six hours from 1 am to 7 am today at various locations, severely disrupting low-lying regions and causing serious waterlogging. Additionally, more intense rain is expected across Maharashtra over the following three to four days, according to the IMD. From July 8 to July 10, 2024, Madhya Maharashtra and the Marathwada area are expected to have heavy rains, according to the MeT department.