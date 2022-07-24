Musician Harsh More's rendition of Kesariya without Love Storiyan goes viral. Heard it yet?

Kesariya from the film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, was released on July 17. Since its release, the song has created a stir among netizens. The fans received the song well, but the 'Love Storiyan' bit has sparked chatter online, leaving the Internet divided. Now, a musician's rendition of the song without 'Love Storiyan' has gone massively viral online as fans believe it might just be better than the original.

The now-viral version of Kesariya without 'Love Storiyan' was posted by Musician Harsh More on his Instagram page. "Here's Kesariya with a change," reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. "With due respect to all the original creators of the song, including writer Amitabh Bhattacharya, music by Pritam and Singer Arijit Singh and all other creators associated," the caption further reads with a heart emoticon.

The video opens with a text insert, "Listens to 'Love Storiyan' in Kesariya and CRINGES." It then shows Harsh More singing his rendition of the song. The text insert on the screen now reads, "Let me fix it for you."

The lyrics in question are, "Kajal ki siyaahi se likhi hai tune jaane kitno ki love storiyan". Harsh More used the words 'yeh dooriyan' to rhyme with the existing lyrics. "Kagaz ki siyahi se likhi, ab ho na paaye teri meri ye dooriyan," he sang.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared five days ago and has since raked up more than 12.7 million views. The video has also amassed over 1.2 million likes.

"Presenting Kesariya after surgery," joked an individual. "Love storyian is the wound, and you are the band-aid," posted another. "I was thinking a similar thing, instead of love storyiyaan, 'ye kahaniyaan'," shared a third. "Yeah that's perfect," expressed a fourth with a heart emoticon. "You just nailed it, take a bow brother," commented an Instagram user. "I did like 'love storiyaan', but this is so beautiful," wrote another.

