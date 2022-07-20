Home / Trending / Swiggy's hilarious tweet on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya sparks chatter
Swiggy's hilarious tweet on Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya sparks chatter

"Me and orange ice cream ki lovestoriyaann," a Twitter user replied to Swiggy's hilarious tweet on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya from the film Brahmastra.  
Swiggy recently shared a hilarious tweet on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya from the film Brahmastra.&nbsp;
Published on Jul 20, 2022 03:38 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Swiggy recently shared a hilarious tweet on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya from the film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which has sparked chatter online. The tweet shared by the food ordering and delivering platform has prompted people to come up with their versions of Kesariya, and it will make you laugh out loud. The tweet may even prompt you to come up with some hilarious replies.

"Kesariya tera ishq hai piyaaaa, rang jau jo main haath lagau," Swiggy wrote while sharing images.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated over 500 likes. The tweet has also received several reactions from people.

Bajaj Capital replied to Swiggy's tweet with an image and wrote, "Kesariya tera ishq hai piyaaaa."

An individual replied with a bowl of jalebi. Here's what Swiggy replied:

A Twitter user jokingly posted this:

"Me and orange ice cream ki lovestoriyaann," wrote another. Swiggy reacted with a heart hands emoticon.

What would you like to share about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya from Brahmastra? Do the above tweets make you laugh out loud?

