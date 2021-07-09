Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Musician plays rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi using chocolate flute. Watch
trending

Musician plays rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi using chocolate flute. Watch

Chef Vinesh Johny created the chocolate flute and musician Parth Chandiramani used it to play a rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Musician Parth Chandiramani playing AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi using chocolate flute.(Instagram/@vineshjohny)

“To play it or to eat it” – that is the question you may ask after seeing this video that showcases a chef’s creation of a playable chocolate flute. Shared on Instagram, the video has left people both amazed and amused. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you intrigued too.

Chef Vinesh Johny shared the video on his own Instagram page. “It took a lot of time and research understanding the intricacies of making a wind instrument, to finally create an actual playable flute entirely out of chocolate,” he wrote while sharing the video. In the few following lines, he tagged Guinness World Records and asked if they can confirm if his creation is the “world’s first playable chocolate flute.”

The video opens to show Johny creating the flute. However, what makes the video truly amazing is musician Parth Chandiramani playing a rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi song using the chocolate flute.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 67,000 views – and counting. People had a lot to say while reacting to the video.

“Crazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fabulous,” expressed another. “Crazy creativity,” expressed a third. Many shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video showcasing a chocolate flute?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Musician plays rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi using chocolate flute

Watch: Shocking video shows oak tree almost crashing over five-month-old’s crib

Anand Mahindra shares unusual clip of cops parading on Bollywood song. Watch

12-foot-long python that escaped from aquarium located in a mall rescued. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP