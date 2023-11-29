Musician turns Orry’s ‘I’m a liver’ quip into catchy song. Netizens find it ‘cool’

Orhan Awatramani, famously known as Orry, made headlines a few days ago when he stated that someone who jogs is a jogger, one who paints is a painter, and since he lives, he is a liver. This statement quickly became popular across social media platforms and brought entertainment to many. Some even made memes about it. Now, a musician jumped onto the bandwagon and created a song on the viral statement. It has been well-received by netizens, and many are even vibing to it.

Musician's song on Orry is a hit on the Internet. (Instagram/@orry1)

“He mixes, he’s a mixer?” wrote Orry while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Orry saying, “I live, I’m a liver.” As the video goes on, musician Mayur Jumani creatively infuses Gori Gori song into Orry’s viral statement, and the result is a total banger.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since clocked over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Take a look at the comments here:

“Hahaha Good one. Orry is smart, and he knows what he's doing,” posted an individual.

Another joined, “Haha, this is so cool.”

“I sleep, I’m a sleeper,” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “This video is kill, it’s a killer.”

“I am loving this side of the Internet,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “This song is a banger.”

What are your thoughts on this?

