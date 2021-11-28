Musicians pay melodious ode to Kabir, Anand Mahindra tweets incredible video

A video shared by Anand Mahindra of a performance from the Mahindra Kabira Festival has left people in awe. There is a chance that the video will turn out to be a melodious treat that can brighten up your Sunday too.

The business tycoon re-shared the video originally posted on the event’s official Twitter handle. “Evening Music begins on the first day of #MahindraKabiraFestival, The Sunbeam Bhagwanpur Choir weave magic on stage with a melodious ode to Kabir and an important message of inclusivity,” reads the caption of the original post.

Mahindra Kabira Festival takes place every year to celebrate the spirit of Kabir and the glorious simplicity of his philosophy, describes the event’s official website. It is a two-day programme of music, history and serenity.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 21,000 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“A very beautiful composition and rendition sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?