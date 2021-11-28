Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Musicians pay melodious ode to Kabir, Anand Mahindra tweets incredible video
trending

Musicians pay melodious ode to Kabir, Anand Mahindra tweets incredible video

The incredible musical video may leave you happy.
The image shows a group of musicians.(Twitter/@MahindraKabira)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 11:59 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video shared by Anand Mahindra of a performance from the Mahindra Kabira Festival has left people in awe. There is a chance that the video will turn out to be a melodious treat that can brighten up your Sunday too.

The business tycoon re-shared the video originally posted on the event’s official Twitter handle. “Evening Music begins on the first day of #MahindraKabiraFestival, The Sunbeam Bhagwanpur Choir weave magic on stage with a melodious ode to Kabir and an important message of inclusivity,” reads the caption of the original post.

Mahindra Kabira Festival takes place every year to celebrate the spirit of Kabir and the glorious simplicity of his philosophy, describes the event’s official website. It is a two-day programme of music, history and serenity.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 21,000 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“A very beautiful composition and rendition sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra twitter
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP