'My boss lost it when I resigned': Employee says manager blamed them for coworker's layoff

Leaving a job is rarely easy, especially after months of layoffs and a heavier workload. One employee's account of resigning has caught the attention of Reddit users after they claimed their manager blamed them for a colleague's layoff and asked them to leave the office during the resignation conversation.

The employee claimed the manager reacted poorly to their resignation. (Representative Image)

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Sharing the story on Reddit, the employee explained that they had worked at the company for more than six years and had initially planned to stay. A few months earlier, they had asked their manager if they could relocate to another city while continuing in their hybrid role, saying similar requests had been approved for other employees in the past.

According to the post, the manager told them layoffs were on the way and wanted reassurance that they were not planning to leave. At the time, the employee said they had no intention of resigning.

Things changed after the company laid off 20 per cent of its workforce, including the employee's direct report while they were on paid time off. The employee said they were asked to join the layoff call while travelling and later had to take on their colleague's responsibilities without a pay rise. They added that salary hikes had been frozen for two years.

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The employee wrote, "The bottom line is that with my direct report, I felt like I had a path at the company and a purpose. Now I don't feel that way. I am doing all this work alone, and for what?"

They later received a job offer that came with a 25 per cent pay increase and decided to resign.

'She told me to leave my office'

Describing the resignation meeting, the employee claimed their manager reacted emotionally and said she was disappointed. According to the post, the manager told them that if they had informed her earlier, she could have saved the direct report's job.

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The employee responded that the layoffs had changed their outlook because the workload had increased significantly. They also assured the manager that they would help with the transition.

However, the conversation ended abruptly. "I told her I was dedicated to helping with a transition plan, and she responded, 'We can have another conversation about this later, but right now I need you to leave my office.'"

The employee added that the manager later ignored them and skipped meetings they were supposed to attend together. "The funny thing is she is only reassuring me that I made the right decision to leave," they wrote, before asking other Reddit users for advice on handling a follow up conversation.

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Check out the full story here.

Internet weighs in

Many Reddit users felt the employee had handled the situation professionally and advised them not to justify their decision any further.

One person wrote, "Stop explaining yourself and stick to the transition information."

Another commented, "You owe her no further explanations. You didn't sign up for a double workload and two years of no increases. You're doing the right thing for your career!"

A third user said, "No need to post. Just quit. Two weeks' notice is complementary."

Another person shared a similar experience, writing, "People like this just have to say something to feel like they have control over a situation they don't have control over."

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One user also pointed out that managers are expected to remain professional even in difficult situations. "Handling difficult situations with fairness and grace is something that leaders are supposed to do. But if she doesn't do that, you still can and should for your own sake," the comment read.