Why are companies still laying off workers despite strong profits? AI, cost cutting and automation explained

Many companies are reporting strong profits, yet layoffs continue. Instead of cutting jobs due to financial losses, businesses are increasingly reducing their workforce to lower costs, improve efficiency and redirect investments toward artificial intelligence (AI), automation and other emerging technologies. Why are companies still laying off workers despite strong profits? (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

Today, a company can grow its sales and profits while reducing workers in some departments. Companies are moving money and employees away from older business areas and into faster-growing businesses like AI and cloud computing.

Experts say companies are changing where they spend money, not necessarily because the entire business is struggling. This means profitable companies may still shut down teams, offices or departments.

JPMorgan Chase: Profitable bank, but still cutting jobs JPMorgan Chase is laying off 244 employees in Plano, Texas. The layoffs were revealed in a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission, as per TheStreet.

The layoffs affect employees working at 8181 Communications Parkway, Building A in Plano. The bank is shutting down its CCB (Consumer & Community Banking) FCPS Inbound Call Center at that location.

Employees were informed about the layoffs on June 23, 2026. Workers will receive a 60-day notice before losing their jobs. The first layoffs are expected to begin on August 21, 2026. The layoffs affect only about 2% of the Plano campus, which has around 12,500 employees.

JPMorgan said these layoffs are part of a local realignment, not because it is leaving Texas or shrinking its business there.

Most jobs being cut are linked to fraud detection The biggest surprise is that most layoffs are happening in fraud-related jobs. Out of 244 layoffs, 111 are Fraud Specialist I and 93 are Fraud Specialist II. Together, those two roles make up 204 of the 244 layoffs, as noted by The Street.

Also Read: Why Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta are spending billions on AI: Explained

Fraud is becoming a much bigger problem for banks. Criminals now use fake text messages, fake phone calls, social engineering and advanced digital tools to steal money from customers.

Banks are spending heavily on technology and AI to stop these fraud attempts.

In May, JPMorgan announced nearly $14 million in investments to help protect Americans from fraud and scams. The money will help improve consumer education, real-time fraud prevention, and new protection tools for vulnerable customers.

The company said it stopped more than $12 billion worth of fraud attempts and payment scams in 2024.

What did CEO Jamie Dimon say? During JPMorgan's first-quarter earnings call, CEO Jamie Dimon said AI is already helping the bank reduce fraud and risks. "We use AI to reduce risk, fraud and scams", said Jamie Dimon.

Dimon also said AI helps improve customer services and creates new business opportunities.

In his annual shareholder letter, Dimon warned that AI could also increase fraud risks. Dimon said, "Risks tied to the misuse of customer data and commerce are likely to get worse with AI and agentic commerce."

Dimon said JPMorgan plans to launch new products over the next two years to give customers better control of their data, safer online shopping, and better fraud protection, as per The Street report.

Did AI cause these layoffs? Jason Droege, CEO of AI infrastructure company Scale AI, said last month that some CEOs are using AI as an "excuse" to cut jobs. He said these layoffs are often just normal "right-sizing" of the workforce.

Earlier this year, Sam Altman accused some companies of "AI washing" layoffs. He said they are blaming AI for job cuts they "would otherwise do" anyway, as noted by Forbes Africa.

In an interview with Business Insider, Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok said "it's entirely possible that underperforming companies are throwing AI under the bus… looking to escape accountability."

JPMorgan reasoned that the bank is ending one call-center function in Plano. However, many of the eliminated jobs are fraud-related at the same time the bank is investing more in AI for fraud detection.

TheStreet report says this overlap is notable, but the bank has not directly linked the two.

The company reported $16.5 billion in net income in the first quarter of 2026. That is 13% higher than a year earlier. Managed revenue increased 10% to $50.5 billion. Consumer & Community Banking revenue increased 7% to $19.6 billion. Profit from Consumer & Community Banking increased 12% to $5 billion.

So why cut jobs? Even though profits increased, the bank's expenses also went up. Company-wide non-interest expenses rose 14% to $26.9 billion. Higher costs came from employee pay, bonuses, hiring more front-office staff, marketing, brokerage costs, and auto lease depreciation.

In Consumer & Community Banking alone, expenses increased 11% to $11 billion, as noted by The Street. Because costs are rising, JPMorgan is reducing spending in some areas while continuing to invest in others.

JPMorgan is not the only profitable company laying off workers. Many companies are making similar decisions.

Oracle is reportedly planning one of its biggest workforce reductions while reporting strong growth in cloud and AI. Despite strong results, Oracle is expected to eliminate nearly 30,000 jobs, according to Tech Times reports.

Oracle is spending nearly $50 billion on AI data centres and cloud infrastructure. Oracle executives said resources are being redirected toward high-growth AI businesses.

Layoffs are happening across industries Layoffs are no longer limited to struggling companies. Even profitable firms in technology, banking, retail, manufacturing and media are cutting jobs. Companies including Oracle, Meta, Cisco, Snap, Paytm and Coinbase have announced layoffs while increasing investments in AI or restructuring their businesses.

According to Layoffs.fyi data, more than 73,000 technology jobs were cut in the first quarter of 2026, with 95 companies announcing layoffs. Intellizence says more than 1,621 companies announced mass layoffs in 2026.

Strong profits no longer guarantee job security. Companies are increasingly changing the kinds of workers they need. Businesses are spending more on AI, cloud computing, automation and digital infrastructure while reducing jobs in older or more labor-intensive operations.

Companies say these changes are meant to improve efficiency and support future growth. This means companies can hire in AI, engineering and technology while laying off workers in customer support, operations and other traditional roles.