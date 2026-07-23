‘My heart was full’: Students spotted cheering for CJP protesters from school windows in Mumbai

A video from the ongoing CJP protest in Mumbai has struck an emotional chord with many on social media. The clip captures a group of school students cheering from their classroom windows as protesters pass by on a road in Dadar.

School students cheer for protesters during the Dadar protest in Mumbai. (Instagram/@prawnchilli)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shared on Instagram, the brief moment has prompted a wave of reactions, with many calling it a powerful reminder of hope and solidarity.

The video was shared by Instagram page Pranjali Dubey. In the clip, students can be seen cheering from their school windows while looking down at protesters taking part in the demonstration.

(Also Read: ₹1,31,277 in one month: ‘This doesn’t even include any investments’">Woman living alone in Mumbai spends ₹1,31,277 in one month: ‘This doesn’t even include any investments’)

The text on the video reads, “Crossed a school at the Dadar protest today and what a moment.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the video lasts only a few seconds, it has resonated with many viewers, who described the exchange between the students and protesters as heartwarming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the video lasts only a few seconds, it has resonated with many viewers, who described the exchange between the students and protesters as heartwarming. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Check out the full video below:

Internet shares emotional reactions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The comments section was filled with messages from people who said the clip moved them.

One user wrote, “They are witnessing their future in the making. Beautiful.”

Another commented, “Why am I crying? What the hell.”

A third shared, “So proud of you folks for doing this. Also, big fan, ma'am.”

Someone else wrote, “Witnessed this live! My heart was full.”

Another user recognised the school in the video and commented, “Now I'm crying. That's my school, you all.”

One parent shared a longer response, writing, “I said to my four-year-old that all these are the brave and kind people who are fighting for you, so please make sure you study well and honour their efforts. Sadly, I couldn't show him the videos or pictures because he is too young to see the violence and cries. I also don't know how to explain that the police and RPF are the ones beating the good people.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Indian-origin businessman Harish Dabasia claims divorce wiped out his millions: ‘I gave up everything’)

Another person wrote, “They should know that you're doing it for their future. All love.”

Echoing the sentiment of many others, one user simply commented, “Why am I also crying? What a moment!”

The video left many emotional, with users saying the students' cheers made the moment unforgettable.