'My negative perceptions about corporate life changed': Microsoft intern reflects on summer internship

A Microsoft intern has shared an emotional post after completing a two-month summer internship, saying the experience completely changed their perception of corporate life. Reflecting on the friendships, workplace culture and memorable moments, the intern admitted they never expected leaving after such a short stint to be so difficult.

What did the intern say?

Intern opens up about friendships and experiences from Microsoft internship. (Unsplash)

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The post was shared on X, where the intern looked back on the experience with gratitude.

"My summer internship at Microsoft ended yesterday. I never thought leaving after just two months would hit this hard. I am going to miss all the fun I had with my teammates and fellow interns. So grateful to have worked with such amazing people on a campus that literally felt like a resort."

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The intern went on to say that the experience had changed their opinion of corporate life.

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{{^usCountry}} "I had some negative perceptions about corporate life earlier, but that has completely changed now. Time flies. This chapter has also ended. Let's see what's ahead. Flying back to Delhi tomorrow." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I had some negative perceptions about corporate life earlier, but that has completely changed now. Time flies. This chapter has also ended. Let's see what's ahead. Flying back to Delhi tomorrow." {{/usCountry}}

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The post quickly found an audience, particularly among students and young professionals who could relate to the emotions that come with wrapping up an internship.

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How did the internet react?

Many users said they had gone through something similar.

One person wrote, "Relatable. I recently completed my three month internship too and felt the same way."

Another user joked, "Come on! You did not even get us an employee discount on Windows activation codes."

Some were curious to know more about the internship itself. "What were your learnings?" one user asked.

Another wondered whether the internship had actually ended, commenting, "Has only half of it finished because of college, or has it ended completely? Maybe I am wrong."

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Several commenters said internships often reshape preconceived notions about corporate life, with supportive colleagues and positive work environments leaving a lasting impression.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)