'My new office gave me a garbage bag as a welcome kit': Employee explains why she loved it

Most employees expect a welcome kit to include branded mugs, notebooks, vouchers or company merchandise. However, one woman's first day at work came with something far more unusual: a garbage bag. What initially seemed like an odd workplace gift soon turned into a lesson in practicality and sustainability.

This eco-friendly office welcome gift has people talking. (LinkedIn/Manisha Dubey)

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The post was shared on LinkedIn by Manisha Dubey, who explained how her new employer surprised her with a simple yet unexpected welcome gift.

Why a garbage bag made perfect sense

In her post, Manisha wrote, "My new office gave me a garbage bag as a welcome kit. I am not even kidding."

She went on to describe how most companies often talk about sustainability while still relying on excessive packaging and disposable items. "No gift voucher. No wellness coupon. No 'welcome to the team' mug that I'd use twice and forget about. Just a garbage bag. Sitting on my desk. Waiting for me," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Manisha, the gesture made more sense than many conventional welcome gifts. She explained that she had recently moved to a new city and was still settling into her routine. "In a new city, no house help, no routine, barely unpacked, I actually needed this more than I needed a scented candle," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Manisha, the gesture made more sense than many conventional welcome gifts. She explained that she had recently moved to a new city and was still settling into her routine. "In a new city, no house help, no routine, barely unpacked, I actually needed this more than I needed a scented candle," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that the garbage bags aligned with the company's sustainability values. Describing the product, she wrote, "No plastic. Doesn't leak. Doesn't tear. Doesn't make me feel like a terrible person every time I take the trash out."

Calling it the "warmest, most compostable welcome" she had received, Manisha ended her post on a humorous note, saying she would happily accept a monthly supply because "you can never have enough garbage bags."

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Take a look:

Internet applauds the practical idea



"Copying this idea. Kudos to the HR team," wrote one person. Another joked, "Congrats on finding a new planet, Manisha."

Several users praised the sustainability angle behind the gesture. "What I love about this is that it turns sustainability from a marketing message into a behaviour. Small, practical actions often have a bigger impact than grand statements," one comment read.

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Others highlighted how useful the gift actually was. "The welcome kit that skipped the TED Talk and just solved the problem... love this!" wrote a user. Another added, "Sometimes the most practical welcome is the one you actually use haha!"

Many viewers also described the initiative as both thoughtful and clever. "This is amazing! A profound takeaway from a simple initiative," one person commented, while another remarked, "Quite funny, and you got 15 of them to start."

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The unusual welcome kit may have raised a few eyebrows at first, but for many online, it proved that practical solutions can leave a far stronger impression than conventional corporate gifts.