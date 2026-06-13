'The kind of woman I wanna be in my 60s': Kerala woman's post-retirement Europe trip wins hearts

A heartwarming Instagram reel featuring a retired woman embracing life after work has won hearts online. Shared by her daughter, the video offers a glimpse into how the Kerala mother spent her time after retirement, and it is nothing like slowing down. Instead, she packed her bags and set off on a series of international adventures, leaving social media users inspired. This Kerala retiree did not slow down after leaving work. (Instagram/@_lizzzbennyyy_)

The post was shared on Instagram by Liz Anns Benny Pampackal. The reel opens with a photograph from her mother's retirement day, alongside the text: "Everyone is asking me what is amma doing after retirement?"

The next frame answers the question in style. It shows her mother delivering a speech, accompanied by the text, "She the very next day."

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What follows is a montage of travel photographs from across Europe. The retired woman can be seen exploring destinations including Switzerland, Paris, Lourdes, Germany, Venice, Rome, Vatican City, Portugal and Madrid. The reel playfully highlights how she wasted no time in setting off on new adventures after leaving her job behind.

Check out the full video below: