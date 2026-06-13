Flydubai cabin crew reveals salary, pay can go up to ₹3.4 lakh per month

A Flydubai cabin crew salary breakdown shared on social media has caught attention online, offering a closer look at how monthly earnings are structured. The post details base pay, flying hours and allowances, which has sparked curiosity among users. Flydubai cabin crew salary breakdown goes viral. (Instagram/@simran._.chhatwal)

What the cabin crew member says The salary breakdown was shared by Flydubai cabin crew member Simran Chhatwal on her Instagram handle. In her caption, she explained the structure of her monthly earnings in detail, writing, "The basic salary is around 3,200 AED per month. On top of that, we get around 50 AED per flying hour, and most crew usually fly somewhere between 100 and 120 hours a month (sometimes even more depending on the roster)."

She further added, "Then there are layover allowances, plus company benefits like housing and transportation allowance, which adds even more."

"So, by the end of the month, depending on how much we fly, routes, layovers and roster, earnings can go up to around 14,000-15,000 AED. Of course, every month can look a little different, but this is a rough estimate for anyone curious about cabin crew life in Dubai."

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Her explanation suggests that cabin crew earnings are closely linked to flying schedules, with income increasing in months where flight hours and layovers are higher. It also highlights that allowances form a significant part of the overall monthly pay.

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