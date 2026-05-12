Dehradun, The Kedarnath temple recorded total earnings of ₹71.06 crore from offerings, donations and different services in the 2024-25 financial year, registering a 34.32 per cent increase over the previous year's collection. Kedarnath temple's earnings jump 34 pc to ₹71.06 crore in 2024-25

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee provided these figures in response to a Right to Information query filed by activist Amit Gupta. The shrine's earnings during the 2023-24 financial period were ₹52.90 crore.

The total available funds for the Himalayan shrine reached ₹74.84 crore after including an opening balance of ₹3.77 crore, the reply said.

The temple committee earned ₹14.18 crore from special pujas and ₹9.59 crore from 'thali bhet' . Primary darshan through helicopter services generated ₹3.19 crore for the shrine. Special donations and 'hundi' accounted for ₹4.46 crore.

The temple also collected ₹1.56 crore from 'yatri bhog' and ₹2.75 crore as interest on investments.

Total expenditure for the shrine stood at ₹66.39 crore for the period ending March 31, 2025. The closing cash and bank balance remained at ₹8.44 crore.

The temple had recorded an expenditure of ₹54.16 crore against an income of ₹52.90 crore during the 2023-24 financial year, according to the RTI reply.

Speaking to PTI, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the committee manages 47 temples, as well as the Badrinath Dham, in addition to the Kedarnath temple.

"We employ approximately 600 to 700 personnel including temporary and seasonal staff. Salaries account for ₹20-25 crore of the expenditure," Dwivedi added.

The chairman noted that funds support the maintenance of 47 temples, 27 guest houses and seven schools. Major expenses include devotee services, tourist amenities and maintenance work during the opening and closing of the shrines.

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