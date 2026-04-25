‘My throat hurts’: Son cheers loudly as mother graduates from Harvard University. Viral video

As soon as his mother receives her degree, Lou rises from his seat and erupts into loud cheers, celebrating the moment with visible pride and excitement. His emotional reaction quickly became the highlight of the video.

A heartwarming video of a son cheering loudly for his mother during her graduation ceremony at Harvard University has struck an emotional chord with social media users. The clip, shared on Instagram by Eddie Lou, shows him sitting among the audience as his mother walks across the stage to receive her degree.

Internet praises the son’s emotional reaction The video has garnered widespread reactions from viewers, with many praising the son for openly celebrating his mother’s achievement. Several users said the moment reflected not just academic success, but also years of hard work, sacrifice and family support.

One user wrote, “This is the kind of love every mother deserves.” Another said, “You can hear the pride in his voice. This made me emotional.” A third user commented, “She must have worked so hard for this moment, and his reaction says everything.” Another added, “This is beautiful. A child cheering for his mother’s dreams is so powerful.”

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Many others said the video reminded them of their own parents and the sacrifices they make for their families. “This is not just a graduation. This is a full-circle moment,” one user wrote. “Mothers spend their lives clapping for their children. Today, her son clapped for her,” another shared. “I don’t know them, but I am proud of her,” a user remarked. Another reaction read, “This is the sweetest thing I have seen today.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)