‘Mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree in Poland turns out to be this

“So funny,” wrote a Facebook user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The image shows the 'mysterious animal' in question.(Facebook/@KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami)

In today’s edition of stories which may leave you laughing out loud, here’s the tale of what followed when animal welfare in Poland received a call about a ‘mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree. The incident, shared on official Facebook page of Krakow Animal Welfare Society, undoubtedly makes for a hilarious read.

The post, written in Polish, when loosely translated, describes the incident in detail. Turns out, the welfare society received a desperate call from a resident about the creature perched atop a tree. When asked by the officials about its description, the caller replied that it looked like an iguana and then, adding to the confusion, said that she couldn’t remember the proper name but it could be a “Lagoon”. She also added that the creature was sitting on the tree for two days. Answering to the call, the officials reached the locality.

In the next few lines, the post describes how they started looking for the tree where the ‘animal’ was spotted as the called couldn’t give them an exact location. Then they discovered the ‘creature’ sitting atop a tree, without moving, just as the caller described. Upon close inspection they saw it had “no legs or head”. And only because the panic-creating creature wasn’t an iguana, “Lagoon” or even an animal at all, it was a croissant.

The post concluded with the lines that though this situation turned out to be a source of laughter, the caller did a right thing as it’s always better to place a call in case of animal related situations.

The share is complete with an image of the ‘mysterious creature.’

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 7,000 reactions – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This made the news all around the globe. Took me about 10 minutes to stop laughing. Can't get the funny scenario out of my head. Kudos for covering this!” wrote a Facebook user. “So funny,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on this story?

