Mysterious ‘blue goo’ spotted in Atlantic Ocean. Watch the creature that baffled scientists

Updated on Sep 13, 2022 06:58 PM IST

The video of the mysterious ‘blue goo’ spotted in Atlantic Ocean was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the mysterious ‘blue goo’ like creature spotted in Atlantic Ocean(Twitter/@oceanexplorer)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Okeanos Explorer crew recently spotted something incredible. During their journey, they came across a ‘blue goo’ like creature. What is most interesting is that the scientists are not sure about the creature that has now left them baffled.

The organisation shared about the incident on their Twitter handle. “Have you heard about the latest #Okeanos mystery? Seen multiple times during off St. Croix, this "blue #goo" animal stumped scientists, who thought it might be soft coral, sponge, or tunicate (but def not a rock!)” they tweeted. They also posted a video that shows the mysterious creature.

The video shows the blue creature sitting on the ocean floor. At first glance it looks like a toy.

Take a look at the video:

The video reminded some of the goo-like character B.O.B from the animated film Monsters vs Aliens. Some also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video. “One of the best parts of watching the videos is hearing the world's top oceanographers and marine biologists say, ‘I don't know what that is, I've never seen it before!’,” wrote a Twitter user. “Blue goo,” posted another.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
