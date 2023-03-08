Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along pens heartwarming note for mother on International Women’s Day

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along pens heartwarming note for mother on International Women’s Day

trending
Published on Mar 08, 2023 06:18 PM IST

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter to share a heartfelt note for his mother on International Women’s Day. In his note, he calls his mother a ‘creator’ and a woman who ‘defines magic’.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a heartfelt note for his mother on International Women’s Day. (Twitter/@AlongImna)
ByArfa Javaid

Envisaged by the UN in the early 19th century, International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8. The day celebrates the achievements of women in various fields without any social, economic or political bias. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, people are taking to social media to extend their wishes and talk about the women who inspire them with the hashtag #EmbraceEquity. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along too jumped on the bandwagon and shared a heartfelt note for his mother on International Women’s Day.

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2023: PM Modi extends wishes, shares video on ‘Nari Shakti’

“‘M for Mom, M for Magic’. She is the creator. She defines magic! Adjectives may fall short of how exactly She is… Happy #InternationalWomensDay2023 to every woman out there,” wrote Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along while sharing a picture of his mother on Twitter. Alongside, he posted the hashtag #EmbraceEquity.

Take a look at Temjen Imna Along’s tweet below:

Since being posted on March 8, the tweet has raked up more than 52,300 views and close to 3,000 likes. Many also dropped comments on the post.

Check out the reactions below:

“Ofcourse,” posted an individual with a heart emoticon. Another wrote, “Wow! Beautiful description of maa (mother) and woman.” A third added, “Loved it!” “And with Mom, magic moments of life are never ending,” shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
nagaland international women's day twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP