Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along pens heartwarming note for mother on International Women’s Day

Envisaged by the UN in the early 19th century, International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8. The day celebrates the achievements of women in various fields without any social, economic or political bias. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, people are taking to social media to extend their wishes and talk about the women who inspire them with the hashtag #EmbraceEquity. Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along too jumped on the bandwagon and shared a heartfelt note for his mother on International Women’s Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2023: PM Modi extends wishes, shares video on ‘Nari Shakti’

“‘M for Mom, M for Magic’. She is the creator. She defines magic! Adjectives may fall short of how exactly She is… Happy #InternationalWomensDay2023 to every woman out there,” wrote Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along while sharing a picture of his mother on Twitter. Alongside, he posted the hashtag #EmbraceEquity.

Take a look at Temjen Imna Along’s tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on March 8, the tweet has raked up more than 52,300 views and close to 3,000 likes. Many also dropped comments on the post.

Check out the reactions below:

“Ofcourse,” posted an individual with a heart emoticon. Another wrote, “Wow! Beautiful description of maa (mother) and woman.” A third added, “Loved it!” “And with Mom, magic moments of life are never ending,” shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON