Nagpur Police posts advisory with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa twist. Seen pics yet?

“The Art of the Modern Times,” Nagpur Police wrote while sharing images with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa twist.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 03:51 PM IST
One of the images Nagpur Police shared with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa twist.(Twitter/@NagpurPolice)

Wearing mask, using sanitizer and most importantly, taking vaccine have turned into essential preventative measures that everyone should follow. Often different authorities, including police departments, take to social media platforms to highlight the importance of following these safety norms. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a post by Nagpur Police. What has left people intrigued is how they gave a twist to the iconic Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo Da Vinci to spread the message.

“The Art of the Modern Times,” Nagpur Police wrote while sharing the post. Their tweet is complete with three images.

Take a look at the post shared on Twitter:

The post prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Some also took the route of hilarity to express their reactions to the post.

“Mask is a must even if you are vaccinated,” wrote a Twitter user. “Leonardo Da- Nagpur Police,” joked another. “Creativity,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nagpur Police?

