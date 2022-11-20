Nani's cute banter with makeup artist sends internet into a meltdown. Watch viral video

Not just the bride and groom but the people who attend their wedding also book an appointment with a makeup artist to look their absolute best. While many want heavy makeup that can hide all their flaws, others prefer a minimalistic look. Now, a video of an elderly woman who wants minimal makeup getting all dolled up is going viral online. The reason? Well, it also captures her cute banter with the makeup artist, and it is winning netizens' hearts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi-based makeup artist Jasmeen Kaur shared the video on Instagram. "Listen her reaction after the makeup. It is hard to find such lovely clients who give so many blessings with love," read the caption of the video posted on Instagram. A text insert that appears on the screen reads, "My cutest client #Naniji." The clip opens with the makeup artist asking Nani about what makeup she wants. Clad in heavy lehenga and jewellery, she replies, "Kuch nahi chahiye mere ko bas thoda sa, bilkul halka halka. Main toh aise hi theek hoon (I don’t want anything, just a little makeup. I am pretty without it).” A woman then says that she is pretty even without makeup, to which she responds with "haaaannnn (yesssss)".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After she is all dolled up, the makeup artist asks whether she likes it or not. Instead of responding with yes or no, the elderly woman says, "Kajal to laga (put kajal too)." Towards the end, she showers the makeup artist with love and plants a kiss on her forehead. Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on November 5, the video has raked up more than 1.7 million views. It has also received numerous comments.

"She is so cute," commented an individual with a heart emoticon. "Bro just take my heart I'm not crying. That moment when she says mein vaise hi thik hu.... And that haannnnn sound and expression... Just love love love," posted another. "Self love at the peakest," shared a third. "Like her confidence," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON