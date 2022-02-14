Nani’s reaction to trying spinach pasta for the first time is too cute to handle

There are several videos on the Internet involving grandparents. Those are the videos that are often wonderful to watch and tug at the heartstrings of people. Probably, that is the reason this video showcasing a nani’s reaction to trying homemade spinach pasta for the first time is now winning people’s hearts.

Instagram blogger Sonakshi posted the video. “Made no onion, no garlic homemade creamy spinach pasta for naani. I have never seen someone so enthusiastic about food and life in general at her age. She is in her early 90’s, so full of life, ready to explore and learn new things. She is learning to speak English these days, learning new words and sentences like beautiful, yummy, not okay, you are bad, shut up, I want to pee. It is so refreshing to spend time with grandparents, they are the cutest, most loving people on earth,” she wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the grandma sitting on the bed while holding a plate of pasta. Within moments, she tastes the dish and expresses her reaction.

We won’t give away what she says, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the elderly woman.

“She’s such a cutie,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” posted another. “Grandparents are indeed a blessing,” commented a third. “Cutest post of Instagram,” commented a fourth. Many also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions to the video or express their love for the lovely grandmother.

What are your thoughts on the video showing a nani’s reaction to trying homemade spinach pasta for the first time?

