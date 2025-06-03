Search Search
Narayana Murthy’s 18-month-old grandson earns 6.5 crore in Infosys dividends: Report

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 03, 2025 02:08 PM IST

Ekagrah Rohan Murty, Narayana Murthy’s grandson, holds 15 lakh shares in Infosys, which yielded him ₹6.5 crore in dividends.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s 18-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, earned 6.5 crore in dividends from his shares, reported the Times of India (TOI). Murthy gifted shares worth over 240 crore to Ekagrah when he was just four months old. As per a report in 2024, after this, the toddler had a 0.04 per cent stake in one of the largest information technology services companies in India.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy gifted Infosys shares to Ekagrah Rohan Murty when he was four months old. (PTI)

Infosys’ latest dividend payout was 43 per share, which translated into 2,330 crore divided among the stakeholders who collectively hold 54.2 crore shares.

Who received what?

According to TOI, Nandan Nilekani, the company’s chairman, earned 175 crore in dividends from his 4 crore shares. Co-founder Narayana Murthy earned 65 crore in dividends from his 1.5 crore shares.

The payout also saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, with 3.2 crore shares, receive dividends of 137 crore. Sudha Gopalakrishnan, the highest individual shareholder in the company, received 410 crore in dividend earnings from 9.5 crore shares.

Besides these promoters, the children of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty also received substantial dividend earnings. While Rohan Murty earned 261.5 crore in dividends from his 6 crore shares, Akshata Murty, wife of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, yielded 167 crore from her 3.8 crore shares.

Next generation Murthys: Who earned how much?

According to the TOI report, the third generation of promoters, Nikita and Milan Shibulal Manchanda, each hold 61 lakh shares and earned 26.3 crore in dividends.

Tanush Nilekani Chandra, with 33.5 lakh shares, received 14 crore. Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the youngest among all, yielded 6.5 crore from 15 lakh shares.

Who is Ekagrah Rohan Murty?

Ekagrah is the son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan. Born in 2023, he became one of India's youngest millionaires after his grandfather gave him Infosys shares.

What does Ekagrah mean?

Ekagrah is a Sanskrit word which means determination and focus. It is inspired by Arjuna’s character in Mahabharata.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
