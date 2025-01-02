‘Die-hard Narayana Murthy fan?’: Man goes to office 7 days a week, Hinge match labels him red flag

A LinkedIn user recently posted a screenshot of a conversation with a potential match from the dating application, Hinge, and it has the internet buzzing. The chat revealed an intriguing detail about her match’s work preferences: despite having the option to work from home, he voluntarily goes to the office all seven days of the week. Woman called Hinge match a 'red flag' for going to the office 7 days a week; internet disagreed.(Representational Image/Pexel)

In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote, “I was talking to a potential lover from Hinge, and he proudly mentioned he enjoys going to the office seven days a week—even though his company offers a hybrid work model. Red flag.” For those unversed, a "red flag" in a relationship refers to warning signs of unhealthy or problematic behaviour, such as lack of trust, emotional or physical abuse, controlling actions, and disrespect.

Her curiosity didn’t stop there. Wondering about his unwavering love for office life, she joked, “I mean, why would you willingly go to the office every day unless there’s an office crush involved, right?” To test the waters further, she asked him for a referral, only to be denied, prompting her to write, “And he said NO”

The caption ended with a jab: “Am I overthinking this, or is he just a die-hard Narayan Murthy fan?”

Many users flocked to the comments section to share their views. A user argued, “Your post is a clear example of how we aren't so open to views that don't align with ours. You may be someone who likes to WFH (be it to avoid seeing your manager or otherwise). That doesn't mean everyone does. I, for one, though not of the generation you are from, am most productive when working from the office. I am also super excited to work with my manager to make things happen. Meeting people is my game. I feed off of others' energy. And I assure you, there is no office crush in my two decades of work.”

Another suggested, “I think you missed the last msg. "The office is just 2mins away from home.." Who will not go to the office if it is just 2mins away from home… People look forward to WFH just to avoid long distance travelling through crowded trains or car or bike risking their lives to reach the office..”

A user added, “Taking the screenshot into consideration and allowing myself to assume things like you did... He loves his work... A green flag and a lucky person whose work is something he does love.”

