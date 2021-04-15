Nasa asks people to share their favourite Earth pics or clips, sparks a beautiful thread

If you’re someone who follows the social media accounts managed by Nasa, you may be aware of the different images and videos of our Blue Planet they often share. Those posts never fail to amaze and amuse people, often both at the same time. In their latest post too, they shared some incredible images of Earth. However, that’s not all. Along with the pictures they also asked people to share their favourite pictures or videos of Earth. Twitter obliged and how!

“We all have a place on this beautiful blue marble we call home. Blue heart Tag us in your favorite pictures or videos of Earth using #ConnectedByEarth & share why it's meaningful to you!” they wrote. The agency then added that some of the images will also be featured on Nasa Earth account on #EarthDay. This day is celebrated each year on April 22.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has gathered more than 3,600 likes – and counting. It has also prompted people to share wonderful pictures. From Mumbai in India to California in the US, people from all across the globe shared different pictures and videos. A few also took the opportunity to appreciate Earth's beauty.

What would your answer be to Nasa’s post?