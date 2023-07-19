NASA captures Saturn and its moon from 927,000 km away. See pic

Nasa often shares stunning videos and pictures from space that leave people spellbound. Not only that but with every visual, they also inform the public about it and keep them updated on the latest discoveries in space. Recently, Nasa shared a beautiful picture of Saturn and its moon. This image has left many people stunned.

What is shown in the picture that Nasa took?

NASA captures Saturn and its moon together.(Instagram/@Nasa)

The viral pic shows a part of Saturn, its rings, and its moon which is at a distance. This pic was captured by Cassini spacecraft from around 576,000 miles (927,000 km.) The Cassini spacecraft took this picture while studying the gas giant's atmosphere, magnetosphere, moons, and rings.

In the caption of the post, Nasa also added a description of the image. "The rings of Saturn appear at an angle, creating a thin line across the planet's yellow surface stretching toward the blackness of space in the top right. Below the ring, the moon Mimas appears as a small dot close to the planet," shared Nasa on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture here:

This image was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared on social media it has already been liked by more than five lakh people. Several have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions from netizens on this picture of Saturn and its moon here:

An individual wrote, "Dang, the rings look so thin." A second commented, "A very beautiful picture of Saturn, Wow." A third added, "That is so beautiful! Thank you for sharing this picture with us." "The symmetry and harmony of the universe always fascinates me. It's really beautiful," expressed a fourth. Many others have reacted to this post using heart and shocking emojis. What do you think about this image shared by Nasa?

